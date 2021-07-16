Masaba Gupta: I'm all set to start filming for new season of 'Masaba Masaba'

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says she is all set to commence shooting for the second season of her show "Masaba Masaba". She promises twice the laughter, tears and fun.

"'Masaba Masaba' season one was one of the most unexpected yet fun things to happen to me. I have extremely fond memories of filming for the show and just having a good time with the amazing cast and crew," she said.