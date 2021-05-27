Masaba Gupta: When I was born, my mum had Rs 2000 in her bank account

Masaba took to Instagram to share an excerpt from Neena's autobiography "Sach Kahun Toh", where the actress talks about having very little money in her account that would be inadequate to afford a C-section delivery. She also talks of how she finally got the money required for her delivery.

Sharing photographs from Neena's book, Masaba wrote in an Instagram post: "An excerpt from ‘Sach Kahun Toh' by @neena_gupta : When I was born, my mum had Rs 2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12,000/- and ofcourse I was a C-section baby. As I read mom's biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta."

The excerpt from the autobiography shared by Masaba, reads: "As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only Rs 2000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost Rs 10,000."

"Luckily, a tax reimbursement of rupees 9000 came through a few days before my delivery and I finally ended up with Rs 12,000 in my bank account," it further says.

"Good thing this money came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father who had come down at the time to help me through the birth was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charged us more money," it further informs.

