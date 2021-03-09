'Masaba Masaba' actor Smaran Sahu plays Mumbai cop in new series (Ld)

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actor Smaran Sahu, who was last seen in the web show "Masaba Masaba", has bagged another web series titled "Bekaaboo 2". The actor will be seen in playing the role of a Mumbai cop.

In "Masaba Masaba", Smaran played a raw, urban artist called Jogi, while in "Bekaaboo 2", he will be seen as Inspector Aakash, a tough and cop with diverse shades. He is a rustic person with a wry sense of humour.