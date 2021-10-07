'Master Chef' on SUN TV gets a lukewarm reception!

When Sun Network tried to copy the extremely successful Cook with Comali on Vijay TV with Master Chef, little did they expect that it will turn out to be a dud. They roped in Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah but the show failed to generate the anticipated views in both Tamil and Telugu.





Now, Sun Network and the producers of Master Chef have decided to replace Tamannaah with a leading Telugu anchor Anasuya. Sources say that the remuneration is comparatively lesser and she can also speak good Telugu to attract native viewers.



Sources say that from the next season, Vijay Sethupathi will also be replaced by some other host for the Tamil version of Master Chef.



In Tamil, only Kamal Haasan is able to adapt himself to the reality show format and has been successfully hosting five seasons of Bigg Boss. Other stars are unable to adapt to the reality show format as hosting itself a different ball game.

