'Master' director Lokesh's pic with 'Valimai' director H Vinoth goes viral!

Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj had met Valimai director H Vinoth on Wednesday and posted the pic on his Twitter page. Needless to say, the pic has become viral that Lokesh's tweet garnered more than 7000 retweets.

Lokesh and Vinoth have been good friends even before they started directing big stars like Karthi, Vijay, and Ajith. Now, Lokesh has just completed Master with Vijay and getting ready for his next Vikram with Kamal Haasan while Vinoth is likely to team with his Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai actor Ajith for the third time.