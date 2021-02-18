'Master' fame Mahendran to play an important role in D43!

Mahendran has grabbed everyone's attention by playing the childhood version of Vijay Sethupathi in the recently released blockbuster Tamil film Master. Many directors and film buffs appreciated Mahendran for his performance in the flashback episode of the film. The latest update is that Mahendran has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Dhanush's upcoming with Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Malavika Mohanan and Dhanush are said to be playing journalists in the investigative thriller. National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani also plays an important role in this yet-untitled film.

"I have always wanted to work with @dhanushkraja na for years but today it is a dream come true . Tnk you so much @karthicknaren_M chellamae , @SathyaJyothi_ and @Lyricist_Vivek darling and all the fans who have always asked me when I will act with #Dhanush na and here it is #D43", tweeted Mahendran.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film and Vivek is penning the additional dialogues and screenplay.