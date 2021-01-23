Master grosses more than 200 crores at the box office!

In Tamil Nadu, the film has breached the 100 crore gross mark. Master is the fourth film of actor Vijay to gross more than 200 crores at the box office. Previously, his films like Mersal , Sarkar , and Bigil have also touched this magical figure.

Thalapathy Vijay's Master has grossed more than 200 crores at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, theater owners in Tamil Nadu have thanked Vijay for reviving the business amidst the pandemic situation. In a video compilation, they have said that Master has givenhe doubts.

Sources say that all the buyers associated with the film have got back their investments and everyone in the trade are super happy with the box office performance of the film.



