'Master': Important scene spoiled by Gouri Kishan? Netizens fume...

The deleted scene from Thalapathy Vijay's recent film Master was unveiled on YouTube and Twitter by Amazon Prime. Netizens initially targeted Lokesh for removing such a fantastic scene from the film. The scene talks about how society blames women and their dressing style for all the sexual crimes. Vijay's performance was indeed a highlight and it's one of the best scenes in the film but fans were wondering why director Lokesh chopped it off?

Now, netizens have spotted that Gouri Kishan who plays the victim student in the film laughed in a couple of moments. They are now targeting Gouri Kishan as she spoiled the scene.

But we have to blame the director's team too as they didn't notice it while filming the scene? It's unfair to just blame the actress but yes, she could've revealed her mistake to the team and asked for one more take.

However, one can't blame anyone before knowing the inside story!

Watch the deleted scene here: