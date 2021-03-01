'Master' is the all-time #1 movie in Tamil Nadu!

While all other Tamil films are struggling hard to pass the weekday test without a show break in Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy Vijay's Master has become the all-time #1 movie in the state although the film was released during the testing times of the COVID19 pandemic with 50% occupancy. Even on Sunday, Feb 29th few theatres playing the film reported houseful shows!

Yes, the film has yielded more than 82 crore share and thus surpassed the previous record Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned around 78 crores in the state. At number 3, we have Vijay's previous blockbuster Bigil, which earned around 76 crore share.

At number 4, we have Vijay's Sarkar and at number 5, we have Thala Ajith's Viswasam. Among the top five, Vijay's films have occupied three slots and talk volumes about his box office pull in the state.

Now, all eyes on Vijay's next with Nelson Dhilpkumar and Sun Pictures.