Master to release on Amazon Prime on January 29!

We hear that the OTT platform offered an additional price above their existing deal for this early premiere. The makers of Master also feel that this deal will compensate the money they lost because of the lack of overseas territories like Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and several regions in the US.

However, a section of theater owners in TN is upset as they expected another one week run for the film. But the Master team has released the film in Tamil Nadu on their own so, they didn't have the extra pressure to give an answer to any distributor. A big-budget film like Master which released in theatres a few days back to have an early premiere is indeed another game-changer for Tamil cinema.