'Master' tops the BookMyShow list!

Among the Tamil films that were released in 2021, actor Vijay's Master topped the list compiled by the leading online ticket booking platform BookMyShow. While the Hindi blockbuster Sooryavanshi is the #1 film in India, Master is at #2.

The other Tamil films on the list are Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor (#6) and Rajinikanth's Annaatthe (#8). Fans of Vijay are celebrating the moment as their matinee idol's film topped among all the Tamil films. SpiderMan No Way Home and Godzilla Vs Kong are the two Hollywood films featured on the list.