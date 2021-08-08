MasterChef Australia finalist Kishwar Chowdhury to present 'Sheer Qorma' at Melbourne film fest

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) After being showcased at various film festivals across the globe, 'Sheer Qorma' is all set to be showcased at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne.

The film will be presented at the festival by MasterChef Australia finalist Kishwar Chowdhury.

Kishwar said: "I am eagerly awaiting to watch Faraz Arif Ansari's 'Sheer Qorma'. There is so much hype and excitement around the world for Faraz's film. Anyone I speak to about it is anticipating and excited to watch it. I know how difficult it is to share and portray through cinema a subject matter that is so close to Faraz's heart."