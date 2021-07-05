MasterChef: Sun TV vs Vijay TV, the battle is on!

Its well-known that Sun Network is producing the Tamil and Telugu versions of MasterChef with Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah as their prime hosts. The show will be soon aired on Sun TV and Gemini TV.
Understanding the competition, Disney + Hotstar VIP, the OTT platform of Star Network has now uploaded the first episode of MasterChef Australia (Season 13) in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Depinder Chhibber, an Indian contestant is also ruling MasterChef Australia. Interestingly, Sun TV has bought the MasterChef Telugu and Tamil rights only to lure the viewers, who were glued to Cooku With Comali, a fun cookery reality show of Vijay TV which is a big hit.
But when it comes to reality shows, Star Network always had an upper hand. So, let's wait and see how Sun Network performs with MasterChef Tamil and Telugu.