MasterChef: Sun TV vs Vijay TV, the battle is on!

Its well-known that Sun Network is producing the Tamil and Telugu versions of MasterChef with Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah as their prime hosts. The show will be soon aired on Sun TV and Gemini TV.

Understanding the competition, Disney + Hotstar VIP, the OTT platform of Star Network has now uploaded the first episode of MasterChef Australia (Season 13) in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

