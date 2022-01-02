Mata Vaishno Devi University shut after 13 students test Covid postive

Jammu, Jan 2 (IANS) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was closed on Sunday till further orders after 13 students tested positive for Covid-19.

An order issued by District Magistrate, Reasi, said that the medical officer has intimated that during the Covid tests conducted in the University, Kakryal (Katra) campus on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022, a total of 13 students have tested positive.