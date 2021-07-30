Matt Damon confirms his return as actor Loki in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Washington [US], July 30 (ANI): It's confirmed! Matt Damon is heading back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

'Thor: Love and Thunder' that will be the fourth installment in the Thor film saga, will be having the much-loved Loki- Matt Damon in their movie, People Magazine has confirmed.



The actor recently confirmed the news in an interview at SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. The 50-year-old actor revealed that he will be reprising his role as actor Loki in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. for the unversed, he previously made a cameo in 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

When asked if the upcoming cameo was "a secret," Damon explained, "I don't know if it's secret or not, though everybody knows."

"I went down there [to Australia] to shoot, and I think they sussed out, 'cause paparazzi took pictures of us, so that they sussed out what we were doing, we were kind of reprising a cameo that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the last one," he continued.

"And we had a ball, and so Taika [Waititi] had us back again to kind of run that joke back and upgrade it a little bit," the Oscar-winning actor added.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' will see Chris Hemsworth back as Thor, alongside Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson reprising their roles of Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively. Christian Bale is also set to appear as the movie's villain.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is slated for a February 2022 theatrical release. (ANI)

