Matt Damon reveals the famous role he passed on

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): Hollywood actor Matt Damon might be one of the biggest movie stars, but he still passed on one of the biggest movies ever to be made.

According to Fox News, the 50-year-old actor taught a master class at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday and revealed to his audience that not only did he pass up on a very famous role, but also a jaw-dropping paycheck.



The star revealed, "I was offered a little movie called 'Avatar,' James Cameron offered me 10 per cent of it."

Without adjustment for inflation, 'Avatar' is the highest-grossing movie of all time, having earned USD 2.8 billion at the box office. The film was temporarily dethroned by 'Avengers: Endgame', but squeaked back to the top after a re-release overseas.

The Oscar winner said that he had to turn down the role because he was filming a Jason Bourne movie and made the "moral" choice not to abandon the action franchise.

Sam Worthington was cast in his place in the lead role and earned an award from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films for his work. Worthington is also slated to appear in the film's four upcoming sequels.

"There's sequels?" Damon joked when an audience member pointed out that Cameron is working on additional films. "Oh my god."

The 'Good Will Hunting' star further recalled telling his frequent collaborator John Krasinski that he'd passed on the legendary film.

Damon said 'The Office' star rose from their table in shock and said, "Nothing would be different in your life if you had done 'Avatar,' except you and me would be having this conversation in space."

'Avatar' also starred Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez and more. The sequels are expected to add several big names to the franchise including Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Edie Falco and Michelle Yeoh. (ANI)

