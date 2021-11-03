Matt Dillon, Bernadette Peters to join series 'High Desert'

The series follows Peggy (Arquette), an addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California.

Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, and Christine Taylor will all star alongside Arquette in the series, reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) The Patricia Arquette-led comedy series 'High Desert' has added six new cast members.

She makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator. It was originally ordered by Apple in September 2020.

Dillon will play Denny, Peggy's former flame, and an undeniably charming parolee and a relentless operator.

Friend will play Guru Bob, a local ex-anchorman, who, after a trauma, rebrands himself as a mystic desert personality.

Opia stars as Carol, Peggy's closest friend who has a secret of her own.

Garrett plays Bruce, a private investigator whose business is circling the drain, and who becomes Peggy's reluctant employer.

Peters will recur as Rosalyn, Peggy's complicated mother. Taylor recurs as Dianne, Peggy's buttoned-up sister, who tries to make order of Peggy's chaos.

The show marks the second Apple series on which Arquette and Ben Stiller will work together. It was previously announced that Arquette would star in and executive produce the Apple drama series 'Severance', which Stiller will direct and executive produce.

The pair previously worked together on the critically-acclaimed Showtime limited series 'Escape at Dannemora', for which Arquette earned a Golden Globe Award as well as an Emmy nomination. Stiller was also nominated for the Emmy for best director for a limited series.

