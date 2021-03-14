Matt Reeves officially announces 'The Batman' production wrap

Washington [US], March 14 (ANI): Hollywood filmmaker Matt Reeves recently announced that his upcoming film 'The Batman' has finally wrapped up production.



According to Deadline, Reeves took to his Twitter handle and announced the update for his upcoming movie with a tweet that read, "#LastDay #TheBatman cc: @GreigfraserD," along with a shoutout to his accomplished director of photography.

Sometime later, the director retweeted one of his cast members Jeffrey Wright, who had shared a piece of fan art centered on his character in the upcoming film, Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon.

Robert Pattinson will be portraying the role of the Caped Crusader in the DC reboot titled 'The Batman'. The movie also stars Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Barry Keoghan, and Peter Sarsgaard, among others. While the plot details have yet not been revealed, the film is slated to be released on March 4, 2022.

Though principal photography for the film kicked off in London in January 2020, but the Warner Bros. blockbuster's path through production, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, was not without its share of complications. Due to the pandemic, the shoot was stalled for a period of five and a half months, starting from March 2020.

It was then resumed in September, only to be stalled again for a few weeks, after Pattinson tested positive for COVID. Produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark, the film was originally scheduled to fly into theatres on October 1, 2021.

As per Deadline, currently, this project by Reeves isn't the only Batman project in the works. HBO Max is working on a Batman prequel series, with Joe Barton serving as showrunner on that production, following the exit of Boardwalk Empire's Terence Winter in November. (ANI)

