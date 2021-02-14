Matthew Lewis can fall into extreme bouts of laziness

Asked if he has an off switch, he replied: "Yeah, I think I struggle to find my on switch! I can fall into extreme bouts of laziness, which can be very difficult to get out of! Everyone starts a new year with resolutions ... I'm the opposite. I start really sluggishly," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Matthew Lewis, who gained popularity playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise says he struggles to find his on switch at times.

The actor currently stays in the US, but he went back home to UK over the Christmas period to surprise his parents. He wanted to spend time with them, despite the pandemic.

He told Total Film magazine: "If I say I'm going to do something, I will follow through and do it. I made a choice to surprise my parents for Christmas. They've been shielding the whole year, since all this started, and they're in their old age. They've barely even left the house. And we formulated this plan back in the summer that we'd try and pop over (from the US) and see them.

Lewis added: "We managed to make it work. We followed through. We made their Christmas and New Year. My mum screamed so loud, I thought she was gonna bring the house down."

The actor had earlier shared that he finds it "painful" re-watching the 'Harry Potter' movies.

"I find it quite difficult when too much of me starts to come through in a character. It's easier when I can play someone completely different. Like a police officer in London or someone who's wealthy. At times it's painful how much of me there is in Neville. When I'm watching, I'm like, aThata¿s not Neville; that's you.'"

