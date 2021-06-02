Matthew McConaughey engages in conversation with Sadhguru

The Oscar-winning actor's discussion with the spiritual guru pertains to Karma, crafting one's destiny, the connection between yoga and religion, and exploring the unknown.

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey took to Instagram to inform fans that he would engage in a conversation with Sadhguru. The interview goes live on Wednesday, on YouTube.

The official description of the video on YouTube reads: "Academy Award-winning actor @Matthew McConaughey asks Sadhguru about Karma, crafting one's destiny, the connection between yoga and religion, and exploring the unknown. Sadhguru offers insights on how we should not confuse our lifestyle -- a consequence of the times we live in -- with life, the real thing!"

The actor's recently-released book "Greenlights", too, speaks about the discovery of life.

"Recently, I worked up the courage to sit down with those diaries. I found stories I experienced, lessons I learned and forgot, poems, prayers, prescriptions, beliefs about what matters, some great photographs, and a whole bunch of bumper stickers," McConaughey said on the official website of his novel.

"I found a reliable theme, an approach to living that gave me more satisfaction, at the time, and still: If you know how, and when, to deal with life's challenges—how to get relative with the inevitable -- you can enjoy a state of success I call catching greenlights," he added.

Describing it as a "love letter to life", he added: "Hopefully, it's medicine that tastes good, a couple of aspirin instead of the infirmary, a spaceship to Mars without needing your pilot's license, going to church without having to be born again, and laughing through the tears. It's a love letter. To life."

