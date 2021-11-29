Matthew McConaughey won't run for Governor of Texas in 2022

"Over the past two years, I've been working on the answer to the question of how I can be most useful in this life going forward... One category of service I've been exploring is politics. I've been considering a run for the governor of Texas," McConaughey said in the clip.

The actor made the announcement on Sunday through a video posted to his official Twitter account, reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, Nov 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has decided against throwing his hat into the ring to be elected the next Governor of Texas.

He added: "It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment."

"I am going to continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life."

The Oscar-winning actor had been teasing a potential entry into his home state's 2022 gubernatorial race over the past few months, McConaughey had not begun to organise serious fundraisers to back his political efforts.

His decision comes a little over two weeks ahead of the state government's December 13 deadline to enter the race.

Had McConaughey launched a campaign, the actor would have entered what is shaping up to be one of the most impactful political races of 2022.

A recent poll conducted by Dallas Morning News showed that McConaughey polled better than incumbent Republican governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke.

In a head-to-head race, 44 per cent of Texans polled stated that they would vote for McConaughey against Abbott's 35 per cent, while 49 per cent picked the actor over O'Rourke.

McConaughey had never declared whether he would run for office with a political party or as an independent.

--IANS

dc/dpb