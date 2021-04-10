Matthew Perry posts 'Friends' reunion green room pic, deletes it

Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Actor Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom "Friends", posted a picture from his green room of the much-hyped upcoming reunion special of the show. However, he promptly took the post down within a few minutes on Saturday.

According to thesun.co.uk, the post had image of the actor getting his make-up done. Perry seemed to be in an unguarded pose with his mouth hanging open as the makeup artist brushed his face.