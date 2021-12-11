'May we never stop goofin' around': Anushka Sharma celebrates four year of marital bliss with Virat Kohli

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a series of unseen pictures with her husband- Indian test skipper Virat Kohli.The two could be seen enjoying each others company in the bunch of goofy pictures shared on Instagram.Two of the pictures also see the couple with their first child--one-year-old daughter Vamika.Sharing the pictures, the 'PK' actor penned a heartfelt note dedicated to her husband that read, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you've lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions and optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen.""Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know!" she continued adding, "Like I've said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S.: May we never stop goofin' around. I love that about us."Replying to her sweetest post, Virat wrote, "You are my world," and added a red heart emoticon to it.Anushka's sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also commented, "God Bless You," with a red-heart emoticon.Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity also flooded the post with likes and comments. Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.Anushka and Virat tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy's Lake Como in December 2017. The couple became parents to Vamika in January this year.Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. (ANI)