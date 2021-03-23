Maya Sarao plays a journalist in 'A Thursday'

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Maya Sarao's first look in the upcoming film "A Thursday" was revealed on Tuesday. The actress plays a journalist in the thriller.

Maya's look was released on the official Instagram page of producer Ronnie Screwala's banner, RSVP Movies. Introducing Maya, the caption said: "Reporting live on National Television, knowing that one mistake could cost her everything. Meet the bold and fearless @mayasarao reporting live, all that happened on a #AThursday"