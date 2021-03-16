Meena joins the shoot of Drushyam 2

Venkatesh has already begun shooting for Jeethu Joseph’s ‘Drushyam 2’, the sequel to ‘Drushyam’. The film is the remake of Mohanlal starrer ‘Drishyam 2’. Now, Meena has joined the sets. She plays Venkatesh’s wife in this thriller.

“Joined the sets of #Drushyam2 Need your love and support,” Meena posted on her social media page.