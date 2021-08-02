Meena starts dubbing for Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'!

Actress Meena has started dubbing for her portios n Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming family action entertainer Annaatthe. We had already reported that Rajinikanth had started the dubbing process last week in Chennai.

Now, the other prominent actors of the crew have also commenced the dubbing. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva, fans of Rajinikanth are requesting the production house and director to soon release the first look poster.