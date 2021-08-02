Meena starts dubbing for Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'!

Actress Meena has started dubbing for her portios n Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming family action entertainer Annaatthe. We had already reported that Rajinikanth had started the dubbing process last week in Chennai.
Now, the other prominent actors of the crew have also commenced the dubbing. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva, fans of Rajinikanth are requesting the production house and director to soon release the first look poster.
Vetri cranks the camera for this biggie, Imman is composing the music, and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.
The film has an ensemble of actors including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish.
Annaatthe is scheduled to release for this Diwali. After wrapping up the Kolkata schedule, the makers are expected to launch the first look poster on social media.