'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' teaser: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani prove 'opposites attract'

On Tuesday, the makers of 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' unveiled the first official teaser of the romantic comedy.As per the clip, the film is set against the Tamil culture. It features the two lead characters, Meenakshi (Sanya) and Sundareshwar (Abhimanyu), as they learn to adjust to long-distance married life.The two can be seen navigating the long-distance insecurities, their just discovered love and obviously, the dramas that come with every new marriage.Sharing the link of the teaser, Sanya took to Instagram and wrote, "Meenakshi Sundareshwar Teaser. Welcome to this new chapter of Sundar and Meenakshi's life and get ready to witness this one-of-a-kind long-distance love story."Helmed by Vivek Soni, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is all set to release on Netflix on November 5. It is produced under Karan Johar's banner Dharmatic Entertainment. (ANI)