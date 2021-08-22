Meera Deosthale: I love being the girl next door

"Before a photoshoot, I always ask my friends and family whether I should look cute or hot. And then I try to combine both the looks. I have been told that I can look like a girl next door as well as a diva. Well, personally I love being a girl next door. That's more relatable," shares the 'Vidya' actress.

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Meera Deosthale of 'Udaan' fame likes to experiment with different looks in front of the camera. One look that she finds relatable is that of a girl next door.

Meera, who made her telly debut with 'Sasural Simar Ka' in 2014, has learnt certain things about showbiz over a period of time. "Firstly, it is very important to be visible. Secondly, people can't see the same pictures over the years. We are artistes, but at the same time people are interested in seeing our different looks and how we carry ourselves," she adds.

She was last seen in 'Vidya' playing the title role. Meera says: "I am looking for the right lead role. A daily soap actor has to choose a role and show wisely as once you take up a project that is the only thing you can do."

"Audiences want to see realistic content. OTT in lockdown has exposed us to a wide variety of content. Television industry has picked up again. I am sure I will get the role of my choice soon. Sometimes in the career one needs to wait for the right opportunity to showcase your talent. An actor has to present herself well all the time. It is after all show business," Meera wraps up.

--IANS

ila/kr