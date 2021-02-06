Meera Desothale: I had inhibitions entering the entertainment industry

The actress who hails from Vadodara tells IANS: "I am from a small town and I had a lot of inhibitions about Mumbai and the entertainment industry. But since the time I came here, I had the support of my mom, who has been living with me. She is always there and her guidance has been incredible."

Recalling her initial days, she says: "I remember she would accompany me when I would go for three to four auditions in a day and we would only return home at night."

Things got easier for her when she bagged the role of Chakor in "Udaan" and later made a mark in the title role of "Vidya".

"Udaan was a great show and it made me who I am. I remember my mom would often get calls after my episodes in Udaan. My parents were also apprehensive about me being part of the industry, but seeing me in Udaan actually helped them understand my career choice," the actress says.

