Meera Jasmine says she is excited to make a comeback

Actress Meera Jasmine recently announced her comeback project, director Sathyan Anthikad’s next with Jayaram.
“I am happy to team up with Sathyan Anthikad again. I have done four films with him so far and I am looking forward to the fifth. I am seriously blessed,” says Meera in an interview with Dubai Vartha, while receiving her UAE Golden Visa.
“I really hope this comeback movie is accepted well,” she adds.
Meera’s last release as a lead actor was Pathu Kalpanakal (2016). She was seen in a cameo role in the 2018 movie, Poomaram.