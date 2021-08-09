Meera Mithun booked for derogatory comments against the oppressed communities!

Small-time actress, model and Bigg Boss fame Meera Mithun was booked for her derogatory comments against the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities in her recent video.
The actress said that the SC and ST people should be chucked out of the film industry as they are involved in illegal activities and one of the directors used her pic without her consent. Her comments were tasteless and many political parties have filed multiple complaints against the actress.
Now, an FIR has been filed against the actress under seven different sections including the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.
Sources say that Meera Mithun will be soon arrested by the cops. Meera had acted in films like Thaana Serndha Koottam, 8 Thottakal, and Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari.