Meet Bros' song 'Bedardi se pyaar ka' blends soulful melody and hard-hitting lyrics: Jubin

"The melody in this track just flows with the lyrics. It's very catchy and will transport you to a different time and place," Meet Bros said about the song, recorded in the voice of Jubin Nautiyal.

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Musical duo Meet Bros say their new song "Bedardi se pyaar ka" would take listeners to a different time and place.

Jubin feels the song has its soulful as well as hard-hitting elements, and is highlighted by an old-world charm.

"'Bedardi se pyaar ka' is a beautiful blend of soulful melody and hard-hitting lyrics. At its core, it is innocent, pure and has an old-world charm to it," the singer said.

The lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir, and the music video stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh and Kaashish Vohra. The song has been shot across locales in Dehradun and Mussorie.

The song is out on YouTube.

