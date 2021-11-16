Meet Rambo, Khatija, and Kanmani from 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Vijay Sethupathi plays Rambo, Samantha plays the modern and stylish Khatija while Nayanthara plays the gorgeous Kanmani in the film.

The makers of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal have confirmed that the film will release in theaters. Earlier, there were rumors that the producers had inked a deal with a leading OTT platform.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures, Vignesh Shivan has directed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vijay Karthik Kannan and SR Kathir have cranked the camera for this multistarrer and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

While the film will hit the screens in December, an exact release date is yet to be officially confirmed.

Besides Tamil, the film is also likely to be dubbed in Telugu as Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi are known names in the Tollywood film industry.



