Meezaan Jaffrey: Was super difficult to match Shilpa Shetty's energy

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Meezaan Jaffrey says it was difficult for him to match actress Shilpa Shetty's energy in the remake of the song "Chura ke dil mera" for their upcoming film "Hungama 2".

"I don't think anyone would have thought that I would be part of the remake of this song -- the 2.0 version as we call it. But I'm super grateful that I got this opportunity and I am super blessed and lucky to have taken part in this song not only the remake of the song but also dance with Shilpa Shetty who was in the original song as well," Meezaan told IANS.