Megan Fox on having three sons: It's like UFC Fight Night all day

Los Angeles, May 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Megan Fox says having three sons is nothing short of watching a UFC fight night throughout the day.

Megan has three boys -- Noah (eight), Bodhi (seven) and Journey (four) with her former husband Brian Austin Green.

"I don't know what it's like to have a girl. For me, it's like UFC Fight Night all day, every day. We need to live in a padded cell for everyone to be safe," Fox said on the "The Kelly Clarkson Show", reports femalefirst.co.uk.