Megan Fox rocks gorgeous red gown at Met Gala 2021

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): After making waves at the MTV VMAs, American actor Megan Fox turned heads at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. However, she arrived without her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.



Kelly had a 6 pm concert at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in NYC, reported Us Weekly.

Megan wowed on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in a plunging red lace-up Dundas gown covered in sequins and cutouts.

The 35-year-old actor switched up her classic hair look for the occasion as well, sporting a ponytail and bangs with her fiery red lipstick.

It took 50 people to embroider the dress, stylist Maeve Reilly told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi.

The elaborate look could be a nod to Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who skipped out on the event.

Gun Kelly wore a glittering red Dolce & Gabbana suit to the VMAs on Sunday night, while Megan bared it all in a completely see-through Mugler dress styled over a nude corset bra and bedazzled thong.

Meanwhile, Met Gala was delayed from its usual scheduled date on the first Monday in May after last year's was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests are required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and eating. (ANI)

