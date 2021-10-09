Megan Fox showcases her unrecognisable transformation for new film role

"This is what the devil's daughter looks like. #JohnnyAndClyde. Coming Spring 2022," wrote Fox, who typically sports dark brown hair and had some roots showing with her new style.The actor, who famously made her debut in the horror film world with the 2009 comedy 'Jennifer's Body', is playing a crime boss named Alana Hart in the new film, reported E! Online.'Johnny and Clyde', whose title is inspired by the real-life, late "Bonnie and Clyde" criminal couple, focuses on two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and plan to rob a prosperous casino run by Fox's character and guarded by a demonic slayer that she commands."Megan's character is very dark," director and co-writer Tom DeNucci told Bloody Disgusting.DeNucci added, "I don't want to give away too much, but visually we wanted her to almost be like a Disney princess, but a messed up, very dark, twisted version of that. Her look is just incredible...this kind of almost evil princess character. I went into a weird kind of Disney path. A lot of that vintage Disney stuff was kind of dark, you know?"He continued, "I think horror fans can look forward to a Megan Fox that nobody has ever seen before. I'm not gonna say anything, but there's something very different about her characteristically, in her appearance, that she's never attempted to put out there before. A very bold performance by Megan, just something that she really, really leaned into. She bought into this philosophy, all this preparation that we've been doing, she really bought into it. It was a pleasure to work with Megan, and we can't wait to showcase this character that she brought to the table."Preacher's Tyson Ritter, Bail Ling and Vanessa Angel are also set to star in the movie, while the names of the actors playing Johnny and Clyde have not yet been announced. (ANI)