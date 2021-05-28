Megan Thee Stallion leads 2021 BET Awards nominations

As per Variety, Cardi B and Drake follow, with five nominations each. The show, which recognises Black excellence in music, television, film, and sports, will air on June 27 on BET Networks.
"We are back and excited to bring culture's biggest night, the 2021 'BET Awards,' safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year's incredible roster of nominees," said Connie Orlando, executive vice president, specials, music programming and music strategy.
This year, Stallion is up for best female hip hop artist, video of the year for 'WAP', and album of the year, among other nods. DaBaby is in the running for best male hip hop artist, album of the year and is recognised in four best collaboration tracks for his features alongside Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke and Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.
The BET Awards are expected to return with a live audience. The network is working closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Here's the complete list of nominees:Album of the Year
After Hours - The Weeknd
Blame It On Baby - DaBaby
Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
King's Disease - Nas
Ungodly Hour - Chloe X HalleBest Collaboration
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - Wap
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake - Popstar
Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - Whats Poppin (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby - Cry Baby
Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby - For The NightBest Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyonce
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhene Aiko
Summer Walker
SZABest Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The WeekndBest New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh ShiestyBest Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk SonicBest Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
SaweetieBest Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop SmokeDr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans - In Jesus Name
Cece Winans - Never Lost
H.E.R. - Hold Us Together
Kirk Franklin - Strong God
Marvin Sapp - Thank You For It All
Tamela Mann - Touch From YouBET Her Award
Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid - So Done
Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper - Baby Mama
Bri Steves - Anti Queen
Chloe X Halle - Baby Girl
Ciara Ft. Ester Dean - Rooted
SZA - Good DaysBest International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)Viewer's Choice Award
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - Wap
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake - Popstar
Drake Ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later
Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyonce - Savage (Remix)
Silk Sonic - Leave The Door OpenVideo of the Year
Cardi B - Up
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - Wap
Chloe X Halle - Do It
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy
Drake Ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later
Silk Sonic - Leave The Door OpenVideo Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Dechard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype WilliamsBest Movie
Coming 2 America
Judas And The Black Messiah
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night In Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie HolidayBest Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
ZendayaBest Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith StanfieldYoungstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm ReidSportswoman of the Year Award
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-SmithSportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
Variety has learnt that BET's last year's show, which took place June 28, 2020, with a mix of in-studio host Amanda Seales and pre-produced music performances, was the No. 1 cable awards show among adults 18-49 in the 2020 broadcast season.
Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming and music strategy at BET will oversee the 2021 BET Awards and serve as executive producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. (ANI)