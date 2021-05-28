Megan Thee Stallion leads 2021 BET Awards nominations

As per Variety, Cardi B and Drake follow, with five nominations each. The show, which recognises Black excellence in music, television, film, and sports, will air on June 27 on BET Networks."We are back and excited to bring culture's biggest night, the 2021 'BET Awards,' safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year's incredible roster of nominees," said Connie Orlando, executive vice president, specials, music programming and music strategy.This year, Stallion is up for best female hip hop artist, video of the year for 'WAP', and album of the year, among other nods. DaBaby is in the running for best male hip hop artist, album of the year and is recognised in four best collaboration tracks for his features alongside Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke and Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.The BET Awards are expected to return with a live audience. The network is working closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.Here's the complete list of nominees:After Hours - The WeekndBlame It On Baby - DaBabyGood News - Megan Thee StallionHeaux Tales - Jazmine SullivanKing's Disease - NasUngodly Hour - Chloe X HalleCardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WapDaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch - RockstarDJ Khaled Ft. Drake - PopstarJack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - Whats Poppin (Remix)Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby - Cry BabyPop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby - For The NightBeyonceH.E.R.Jazmine SullivanJhene AikoSummer WalkerSZA6lackAnderson .PaakChris BrownGiveonTankThe WeekndCoi LerayFlo MilliGiveonJack HarlowLattoPooh Shiesty21 Savage & Metro BoominChloe X HalleChris Brown & Young ThugCity GirlsMigosSilk SonicCardi BCoi LerayDoja CatMegan Thee StallionLattoSaweetieDaBabyDrakeJ. ColeJack HarlowLil BabyPop SmokeBebe Winans - In Jesus NameCece Winans - Never LostH.E.R. - Hold Us TogetherKirk Franklin - Strong GodMarvin Sapp - Thank You For It AllTamela Mann - Touch From YouAlicia Keys Ft. Khalid - So DoneBrandy Ft. Chance The Rapper - Baby MamaBri Steves - Anti QueenChloe X Halle - Baby GirlCiara Ft. Ester Dean - RootedSZA - Good DaysAya Nakamura (France)Burna Boy (Nigeria)Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)Emicida (Brazil)Headie One (Uk)Wizkid (Nigeria)Young T & Bugsey (Uk)Youssoupha (France)Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WapChris Brown & Young Thug - Go CrazyDaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch - RockstarDJ Khaled Ft. Drake - PopstarDrake Ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry LaterLil Baby - The Bigger PictureMegan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyonce - Savage (Remix)Silk Sonic - Leave The Door OpenCardi B - UpCardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WapChloe X Halle - Do ItChris Brown & Young Thug - Go CrazyDrake Ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry LaterSilk Sonic - Leave The Door OpenBenny BoomBruno Mars And Florent DechardCole BennettColin TilleyDave MeyersHype WilliamsComing 2 AmericaJudas And The Black MessiahMa Rainey's Black BottomOne Night In MiamiSoulThe United States Vs. Billie HolidayAndra DayAngela BassettIssa RaeJurnee SmollettViola DavisZendayaAldis HodgeChadwick BosemanDamson IdrisDaniel KaluuyaEddie MurphyLakeith StanfieldAlex R. HibbertEthan HutchisonLonnie ChavisMarsai MartinMichael EppsStorm ReidA'ja WilsonCandace ParkerClaressa ShieldsNaomi OsakaSerena WilliamsSkylar Diggins-SmithKyrie IrvingLebron JamesPatrick MahomesRussell WestbrookRussell WilsonStephen CurryVariety has learnt that BET's last year's show, which took place June 28, 2020, with a mix of in-studio host Amanda Seales and pre-produced music performances, was the No. 1 cable awards show among adults 18-49 in the 2020 broadcast season.Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming and music strategy at BET will oversee the 2021 BET Awards and serve as executive producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. (ANI)