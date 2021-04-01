Megan Thee Stallion, other stars to perform at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and what's better than a music festival with a star-studded lineup?



As per People magazine, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Thursday announced its September 2021 return, after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Headlining the four-day festival on the first weekend of September are Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, Lizzo and Tame Impala on Saturday, followed by Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey on Sunday.

"It's exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a press release.

"Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event," he added.

Also performing during the event are the likes of Janelle Monae, Young Thug, Glass Animals, G-Eazy, Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard and Lil Baby.

The revamped festival will feature 10 different stages -- with some getting a "production makeover" -- and will introduce the Jamtrak, a transport system to help attendees around the Manchester, Tennessee festival site.

Last year, Bonnaroo initially announced that it would be postponed from June to September 2020, before ultimately cancelling.

Among those on last year's lineup were Miley Cyrus, The 1975, and Vampire Weekend. Del Rey, Lizzo and Tame Impala are the only headliners to return for this year's show. (ANI)

