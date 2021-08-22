Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 66, wishes pour in

Chrainjeevi appealed to his fans to plant three saplings on his birthday. "We all owe it to mother nature. To fight climate change and air pollution, let's plant saplings and grow trees. This year I urge all my loving fans to plant three saplings on my birthday to show your love and tag #HaraHaiTohBharaHai to support #GreenIndiaChallenge campaign," Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Various film personalities and the actor's fans took to Twitter to wish him. The hashtag #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi has been trending since morning.

Hyderabad, Aug 22 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi turned 66 on Sunday as wishes poured in from celebrities, fans and followers.

Popular South actor Mahesh Babu greeted Chiranjeevi on his birthday. He tweeted that he is honoured to be unveiling the title of his film 'Bholaa Shankar' under the directorial skills of his good friend Meher Ramesh and his favourite producer Anil Sunkara.

"May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir," Mahesh Babu added.

Leading Southern film actor Prakash Raj also took to Twitter to wish Chiranjeevi. In his video message posted on the microblogging site, he praised Chiranjeevi and conveyed his good wishes. "It's our good fortune that you are among us. You are strength of the film fraternity. Love you 'Annaya'. You deserve all the joy, all happiness and abundance of peace. Wishes to you from lovely brother of yours. Happy birthday Annaya," said Prakash Raj.

Film writer and Director Anil Ravipudi also greeted Chiranjeevi. "Wishing the epitome of acting, mass aura in Telugu Cinema and our dear megastar @KChiruTweets Gaaru a very happy birthday. Eagerly awaiting for all your upcoming projects sir," he tweeted.

Chiranjeevi, who has acted in more than 150 films, is one of the most versatile actors with huge fan following across the country.

Chiranjeevi was born in Andhra Pradesh as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad in a middle-class family. After graduation in Narsapur, he joined the Madras Film Institute in 1976 to pursue a career in acting.

After the initial struggle in the industry, he worked his way to the top with his tremendous acting, impeccable dialogue delivery, brilliant comic timing and superb dancing skills.

After enjoying the massive popularity in Tollywood for over two decades, Chiranjeevi entered politics in 2008 by launching Praja Rajyam Party (PRP). However, he was unsuccessful as the party could win just 18 seats in the 294-member state Assembly of the then undivided Andhra Pradesh during 2009 elections.

Later, Chiranjeevi merged his party with the Congress and became a Union Minister during the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. After 2014 elections, he became inactive in politics and returned to films in 2017 with the action-drama 'Khaidi No. 150'.

In 2019, Chiranjeevi acted in the period action fim 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

