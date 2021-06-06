Megha Ray opens up on helping parents beat Covid-19

umbai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Megha Ray, who plays the role of Rani in the show "Apna Time Bhi Aayega", took some time off work to take care of her parents who had been infected with Covid-19.

The actress says that she devoted her days to making sure they are comfortable.

"After my mom and dad tested positive, they had lost their taste for food and everything they ate, tasted bitter. I had to really crack what kind of ingredients would give them the necessary nutrients and also make the food edible enough for them to eat. It wasn't just about giving them healthy food, but to make sure they liked what they ate. I tried my hands on different salads and soups while keeping fresh fruits as a regular part of their diet intake," she says.