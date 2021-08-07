Meghan Markle's father sends flowers on her 40th birthday

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex- Meghan Markle might have received a plethora of birthday wishes as she turned a year older on Wednesday but what caused a buzz on the internet were the unexpected greetings from the British Royal Family and her father Thomas Markle, amid an ongoing family dispute.



Meghan received a bouquet of roses as a birthday gift from her father, but according to Thomas-it doesn't seem to be melting their icy relationship.

Thomas told TMZ that he sent Meghan flowers for her 40th birthday, along with a personalized card that simply said, "Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days."

He told that the bouquet featured a dozen red roses with 2 yellow roses in the middle, signifying Meghan and Prince Harry's two children- Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The grandfather of two said he wanted to "incorporate his grandchildren", Archie and Lilibet, in Meghan's birthday flower arrangement, adding that he wants "to be a part of their lives" because it seems to him "the kids don't have enough family around them in Montecito."

Thomas and Meghan share an icy relationship that turned testier after Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Thomas further shared that he didn't hear any reply from Meghan after he sent the gift, but he said that is fine and he is just hoping she likes the flowers.

On a related note, despite reports of family tension, the royal members extended heartfelt birthday wishes to mark Meghan's special day on Wednesday.

The royal members including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla, and Queen Elizabeth II took to their official Twitter handles, to share mesmerising pictures of the duchess and sent their best wishes on her big day. (ANI)

