Meghna Naidu enjoys Christmas vacation in Portugal with husband Luis

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Meghna Naidu is enjoying her Christmas vacation with her Portuguese husband and tennis player Luis Miguel Reis in Cascais, Lisbon, a coastal town in Portugal.

She says: "We planned to come to Lisbon for our Christmas holidays as I have not seen my in-laws for more than 2 years due to the Covid pandemic and travel restrictions. I am so excited to be here after a long wait. We live in a place called Estoril, Cascais and it is known for a lot of restaurants, luxurious hotels, and stunning beaches. It boasts not only great beaches, food and drink scenery but a lot of great events too."