Mehreen deletes all pics of engagement on Insta

Mehreen and Bhavya Bishnoi got engaged to each other in March this year. Due to differences between their families and other issues, they broke off and had decided not to wed.

Actress Mehreen recently made an official announcement of calling off her engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi. Now, she has unfollowed him on Instagram and also deleted all his pictures and of their engagement.

Last week, she took it to social media to announce this news. She has also made sure that her timeline free of the memories of their engagement.

Currently, Mehreen is focused on her acting career. She has Anil Ravipudi’s ‘F3’ on the sets. She is also working in Maruthi – Santosh Shobhan’s new film.

The 25-year-old actress repents making a quick decision about getting married. She wants to continue acting in films for a long time and build a career well.

