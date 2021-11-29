Mehreen Pirzada likely to be cast in Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost'

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (IANS) Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming movie 'The Ghost' is being helmed by Praveen Sattaru. With two schedules of shooting wrapped up, the makers of 'The Ghost' are still uncertain on whom to cast opposite Nagarjuna in an important role.

Months ago, actress Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the project, citing personal reasons. After that, there were reports that actress Ileana D'Cruz would step into her shoes, which turned out to be false. From the close sources, it is learned that Mehreen Pirzada has joined the team of this upcoming movie, which is billed to be a thriller.