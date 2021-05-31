Mehreen’s changes her decision, ready to sign films

Mehreen wanted to say goodbye to the acting world after her wedding. She got engaged to politician Bhavya Bishnoi in March this year. Even before the engagement ceremony, she had turned down new offers telling the producers she would not continue her acting career. She had planned to complete ‘F3’ before getting married.

However, Mehreen has changed her decision now. She is ready to sign new films. The reason is: her wedding date has been postponed indefinitely. Her fiancé Bishnoi had tested positive for coronavirus and their entire family members contracted COVID-19 recently. Hence, their families have decided to put on hold the wedding plans until this COVID-19 crisis ends.

Since she has plenty of time on her hands now, Mehreen wants to take up new projects and she is sending the word out.

