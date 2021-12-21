Mehul Nisar roped in for upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) TV actor Mehul Nisar is all set to play a prominent role in the upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'.

Mehul, who has been in the industry for about 22 years, has always been keen on experimenting with his roles.

He says: "After all these years in the entertainment industry and if I were to do a show like 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey', it definitely had to be something unique and special. I like to bring newness to the table and choose my projects wisely because I believe in quality as well as putting a lot of effort into making sure each new project is very different from my preceding characters and shows."