Mehul Nisar: Television has given me a lifetime of happiness

"It is surreal to look back and think that I have spent so many years in this industry. It has been a journey with a lot of ups and downs, but a satisfying one. Television has given me a lifetime of happiness, success and gratitude," he tells IANS.

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Mehul Nisar, who has spent the last 23 years being an actor, says the journey has been a satisfying one.

The actor, who is currently seen in the show "Santoshi Maa: Sunayein Vrat Kathayein", says he doesn't find acting challenging but he wouldn't call himself an expert either.

"I wouldn't say I find it challenging or the fact that I am a pro at it. But I'm happy doing it. It comes very easy to me as I feel most in my element when I am acting. If an actor begins to think that he is a master at a skill, then he closes the room for learning. Acting or any creative scale, for that matter, is always a learning process. One discovers new things while performing. And I feel happy and fortunate to be a part of such a process where I keep learning every day," he says.

Mehul has been part of shows such as "Hip Hip Hurray", "Pyar Ke Do Naam... Ek Radha Ek Shyam" and "Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki".

