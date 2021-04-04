Meiyang Chang remembers SSR on 6 yrs of 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy'

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor and singer Meiyang Chang on Sunday took to Instagram to remember his late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput on their film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy completing six years of its release date. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial hit theatres on April 3, 2015.

Meiyang shared a still from the film featuring him and Sushant on Instagram. The actor wrote: "#DetectiveByomkeshBakshy (2015) is a labor of love by everyone involved in it: Dibakar, Urmi, Adi Chopra, Nikos, Vandana, Abhay, Sushant, Anand, Vikas, Smriti, Gaurav, Honey Trehan, Sneha, Divya, Swastika, Mark, Rushi-Manoshi, Neeraj Kabi, Manas, Namrata and so many, many more. I was indeed blessed to play #KanaiDao in the most disciplined yet quirky, nourishing & artistically stimulating fictional universe I've ever been a part of."