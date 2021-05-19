Mel Gibson joins Elisha Cuthbert, Josh Duhamel in 'Bandit' cast

Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) Hollywood veteran Mel Gibson has joined the cast of the action thriller "Bandit", starring Josh Elisha Cuthbert and Josh Duhamel.

The Allan Ungar directorial, scripted by Kraig Wenman, is based on Gilbert Galvan Jr, who went by the name of Robert Whiteman and was dubbed the infamous Flying Bandit for pulling off 63 bank and jewellery heists. The book draws reference from Robert Knuckle's bestseller "The Flying Bandit" as well as journalist Ed Arnold's interviews with Galvan Jr, reports variety.com.